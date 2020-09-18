Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman scores IPO hat trick with big bet on data

With Snowflake Inc.’s supercharged IPO this week, Chief Executive Frank Slootman has achieved a rare investment trifecta: delivering three of the hottest tech public stock offerings of their time.

He’s done that with a relentless focus on helping companies store and manage their digitally held data, which increasingly has become the gold mine for businesses to deliver growth.

When Mr. Slootman, now aged 61, saw Data Domain Corp. through its public debut in 2007, the data-storage company’s shares opened with a 33% premium to their IPO price. It later became the subject of a bidding war that EMC Corp., now part of Dell Inc., won.

Mr. Slootman’s next major foray, ServiceNow Inc., which provides cloud-based software businesses use to manage their data and processes, surged 32% when it listed in 2012. That company’s fortunes have continued to climb. Since going public, its shares, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, have risen more than six times as much as the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index.

Snowflake’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange was something much bigger altogether from the prior IPOs. The company raised the high end of its price range by 31% less than a week before going public, then added another 9% before getting the offering out the door. The final listing price was $120 before the stock opened at $245 and ended its first trading day at $253.93, up 112%. It gave back 11.4% on Thursday.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and business software provider Salesforce.com Inc.’s investing arm have taken stakes in the company. Mr. Slootman, in an interview the day the company went public, said Snowflake was seeking “a high-conviction shareholder base."

The company, which counts Capital One Financial Corp. and videogame maker Electronic Arts Inc. among its customers, isn’t just making a bet on data but also on the management of digital information.

Over the past decade, businesses have shifted data from servers they own to the cloud, the remote datacenters and software services provided by the likes of Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Companies now increasingly are using multiple cloud providers to take advantage of different products they offer and to gain leverage over costs that can, depending on use, run into the hundreds of millions of dollars or more annually.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., the videoconferencing app that has seen a surge in use during the pandemic and been a hot stock like Snowflake, this year added Oracle as another cloud vendor to keep pace with demand. Zoom also uses Amazon Web Services, the online retail giant’s service.

Snowflake is capitalizing on these shifts that are gaining pace, as new technology trends—including 5G networking—intensify the importance companies place on data, said Bruce Lehrman, chief executive of Involta LLC, a cloud-computing and datacenter management company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “The growth of data in general continues to be exponential," he said, "creating a lot of tailwinds for the industry that are impacting and helping everyone in the space do better."

San Mateo, Calif.,-based Snowflake promises to help companies manage and analyze their information across clouds and comes with deep roots both in data and Europe. Mr. Slootman, now a U.S. citizen, was born in the Dutch city of Huizen, a commuter town outside Amsterdam. He has an economics degree from Erasmus University Rotterdam, had a brief stint at Silicon Valley-based venture-capital firm Greylock Partners before joining ServiceNow and owns a private jet.

Co-founders Benoit Dageville and Thierry Cruanes, also Snowflake’s Chief Technology Officer, both are from France and held jobs at Silicon Valley’s best-known database provider, Oracle Corp., which itself is shifting its focus to the cloud.

When it comes to data stored in different clouds, customers often complain they can act like virtual silos, making it hard to work across them. Mr. Slootman told The Wall Street Journal, in advance of the public listing, that customers “shouldn’t be bothered by arbitrary boundaries."

That approach has underpinned the company’s rapid expansion. Sales in its last fiscal year rose 174% and, in the most recent quarter, revenue was still more than doubling from the year-earlier period. The company said it had 3,117 customers at midyear, more than double the figure 12 months earlier.

But the cloud landscape is increasingly competitive, which brings risks, analysts note. Snowflake both runs on the cloud and competes with some of those vendors. Amazon’s competing product is estimated to have about four times the number of customers of Snowflake, while Google has twice as many, said Rohit Kulkarni, executive director at MKM Partners LLC. Microsoft also has introduced a competitor.

And expansion has also come with big losses. Snowflake lost $348.5 million in the last fiscal year ended Jan. 31, almost double the year-earlier figure. Sales and marketing expenses alone outpaced revenue in the past year.

Still, Bernstein Research said in a note that there is plenty of growth potential, with many companies still looking to shift their data from in-house servers to the cloud.

This week’s share performance, for Mr. Slootman, comes with a multibillion-dollar increase in his personal wealth. His stake in Snowflake is worth more than $3 billion as of Thursday’s close.

—Corrie Driebusch and Aaron Tilley contributed to this article.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated