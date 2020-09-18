Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman scores IPO hat trick with big bet on data

Snowflake’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange was something much bigger altogether from the prior IPOs. The company raised the high end of its price range by 31% less than a week before going public, then added another 9% before getting the offering out the door. The final listing price was $120 before the stock opened at $245 and ended its first trading day at $253.93, up 112%. It gave back 11.4% on Thursday.