Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers shares list with 32% premium at ₹53 apiece on BSE SME

  • Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers stock was listed at 53 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 32.50% to the issue price of 40 per share.

Ankit Gohel
Published23 Sep 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO is an SME IPO and the shares are listed on the BSE SME platform.
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO is an SME IPO and the shares are listed on the BSE SME platform.(Image: Unsplash)

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers share price made a decent stock market debut on Monday as the stock was listed at 53 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 32.50% to the issue price of 40 per share.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO listing was in-line with the stock market expectations. Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO GMP ahead of listing was 12 per share, indicating a listing premium of 30%.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO is an SME IPO and the shares are listed on the BSE SME platform.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers opened for subscription on September 12 and closed on September 17. The IPO allotment was finalized on September 18 and the The Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO listing date was today, September 23.

Also Read | Manba Finance IPO day 1: GMP, review, other details. Good or bad for investors?

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO was a fixed price issue worth 6.12 crore, which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 9.7 lakh equity shares aggregating to 3.88 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 5.6 lakh shares amounting to 2.24 crore. Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO price band was 40 per share.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO received robust demand from investors during its bidding period. The public issue was subscribed 438.72 times in total as it received bids for 63.70 crore equity shares as against 14.52 crore shares on the offer.

The IPO was subscribed 358.47 times in the retail category and 511.34 times in the Other category.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: 11 new public issues, 14 listings scheduled for next week

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp is the book running lead manager of the Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers offers financial training, consulting and learning services. The company’s revenue increased by 51% to 3.06 crore and net profit rose by 32% to 1.83 crore from FY23 to FY24.

Read all IPO news here

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers shares list with 32% premium at ₹53 apiece on BSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

456.85
10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
12.65 (2.85%)

Tata Steel

153.45
10:33 AM | 23 SEP 2024
1.4 (0.92%)

Indus Towers

401.30
10:33 AM | 23 SEP 2024
12.95 (3.33%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.50
10:33 AM | 23 SEP 2024
2.25 (1.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

1,746.10
10:19 AM | 23 SEP 2024
120.7 (7.43%)

VIP Industries

535.30
10:19 AM | 23 SEP 2024
36.85 (7.39%)

Adani Total Gas

835.30
10:19 AM | 23 SEP 2024
46.7 (5.92%)

Kalyan Jewellers India

773.65
10:19 AM | 23 SEP 2024
42.95 (5.88%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.