Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers shares list with 32% premium at ₹53 apiece on BSE SME

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers share price made a decent stock market debut on Monday as the stock was listed at ₹53 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 32.50% to the issue price of ₹40 per share.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO listing was in-line with the stock market expectations. Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO GMP ahead of listing was ₹12 per share, indicating a listing premium of 30%.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO is an SME IPO and the shares are listed on the BSE SME platform.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO Details The initial public offering (IPO) of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers opened for subscription on September 12 and closed on September 17. The IPO allotment was finalized on September 18 and the The Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO listing date was today, September 23.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO was a fixed price issue worth ₹6.12 crore, which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 9.7 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹3.88 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 5.6 lakh shares amounting to ₹2.24 crore. Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO price band was ₹40 per share.

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO received robust demand from investors during its bidding period. The public issue was subscribed 438.72 times in total as it received bids for 63.70 crore equity shares as against 14.52 crore shares on the offer.

The IPO was subscribed 358.47 times in the retail category and 511.34 times in the Other category.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp is the book running lead manager of the Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.