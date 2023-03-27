Oyo plans to cut IPO size amid tech headwinds3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 03:08 PM IST
No shares will be offered for sale by Oyo’s current investors, sources told Bloomberg
Oyo Hotels is reducing the shares it aims to sell via a stock-market debut by about two-thirds, an effort by its founder to get the sale done even after tech valuations plunged.
