SoftBank's Arm eyes for most valuable debut, to ask for $47 to $51 per share in IPO: Report2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 06:21 AM IST
Arm Holdings Ltd, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, is planning to ask investors to pay $47 to $51 for each of its shares when it begins marketing its initial public offering (IPO) next week, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
