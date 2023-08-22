SoftBank’s Arm files for IPO that is set to be 2023’s biggest

SoftBank’s Arm files for IPO that is set to be 2023’s biggest5 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:27 AM IST
SoftBank's Arm Holdings is all set to go public by this year. The IPO will also mark USA's biggest IPO of 2023. The company filed for IPO on Monday, and its offering is being led by Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc
SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm Holdings Ltd. took a step toward what’s set to become the biggest US initial public offering of the year, a bet that the once-obscure designer of phone chips can flourish in the era of artificial intelligence computing.
