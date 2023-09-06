SoftBanK's Arm Holdings launches IPO roadshow to court T Rowe Price; aims for $52 billion valuation4 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:00 AM IST
SoftBank's Arm Holdings launches IPO roadshow, aiming for a valuation of up to $52 billion.
SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings Ltd launched the roadshow for its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday as the chip designer tries to convince investors it is worth as much as $52 billion in this year's biggest share sale.
