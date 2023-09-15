SoftBank’s Arm lists at $56.10 apiece in a stellar Nasdaq debut; surges nearly 25% to $65 billion valuation1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Arm share price surged 24.68% to close at $63.59 on the first day of the trading, giving the British chip designer a valuation of $65 billion.
SoftBank’s Arm Holdings made a decent debut on the Nasdaq Thursday. Chip designer Arm's American Depositary Shares opened at $56.10 apiece compared with the initial public offering price of $51.
