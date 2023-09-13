SoftBank's Arm set for $54.5 billion valuation in IPO, pricing to be decided today: Report2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Arm secures enough investor backing to command a $54.5 billion valuation in its IPO, pricing to be decided on Wednesday
NEW YORK: Arm, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, received enough backing from investors to secure at least the top end of the price range in its initial public offering, which would command a $54.5 billion valuation on a fully diluted basis, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
