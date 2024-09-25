Markets
These solar power companies are gearing up for IPOs. Will they shine?
Abhinaba Saha 7 min read 25 Sep 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Summary
- PMEA Solar Tech, Acme Solar Holdings, and Waaree Energies plan to raise ₹6,600 crore in IPOs, reflecting market demand for renewable stocks. Do they have the technological edge investors seek
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Domestic solar energy companies continue to fuel the market’s appetite for renewable energy stocks, with three looking to raise a collective ₹6,600 crore through their initial public offerings (IPO).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less