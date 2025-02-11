Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment status: Following the closure of the initial public offer (IPO) of Solarium Green Energy, investor focus has shifted to its allotment status which is likely to be out on Tuesday, February 11.

Solarium Green Energy IPO was open for subscription from February 6 till February 10, garnering 8.83 times bids at the end of the three-day subscription period.

The retail portion was booked 5.07 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 18.04 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion 8.51 times.

The SME IPO was priced in the range of ₹181 to ₹191 per share. The company was looking to raise ₹105.04 crore at the upper end of the price band. Solarium Green IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares.

Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment status Investors can check the allotment status for Solarium Green IPO on either the website of the registrar Link Intime India or BSE.

Steps to check Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment status on the registrar's website: 1. Head to the LinkIntime India website by clicking on this link: https://www.linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

2. Select the company from the dropdown - Solarium Green Energy

3. Select any of the four options: PAN / App Number / Client ID / IFSC

4. Enter details pertaining to the selected option

5. Click on Submit to view the allotment status

Steps to check Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment status on BSE's website: 1. Log in to the BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Choose 'Equity' under the issue type option

3. Select the IPO name — Solarium Green Energy

4. Enter your application number or PAN card details

5. Click on 'I'm not a robot'

6. Click on the 'Search' button

Solarium Green Energy IPO GMP Today The grey market premium (GMP) for Solarium Green IPO today stood at ₹9 per share. This means shares of Solarium Green are trading ₹9 higher than their IPO price of ₹191. At this level, shares of Solarium Green could list at ₹200 apiece on the BSE SME platform, a premium of ₹5%.

Solarium Green IPO shares are expected to list on the bourses on Thursday, February 13.

About the company Solarium Green Energy offers Turnkey Solar Solutions, encompassing design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning, and associated transmission systems, along with Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for solar power plants.

The company caters to a diverse range of projects, including residential rooftop installations, commercial and industrial rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as government projects.