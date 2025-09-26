Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions received strong demand during its subscription period. The focus now shifts towards Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 26 September 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 23 to 25, and the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is expected to be today, September 26, while the IPO listing date is September 30. Solarworld Energy Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 29, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO registrar.

To do Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here’s how to check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online:

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP Today Solarworld Energy Solutions shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹52 per share. This means that in the grey market, Solarworld Energy Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹52 than their issue price.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹403 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 15% to the IPO price of ₹351 per share.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, September 23, to Thursday, September 25. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, September 26, and the IPO listing date is September 30, Tuesday. Solarworld Energy Solutions shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹490 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares worth ₹440 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14.24 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹50 crore. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO price band was ₹333 to ₹351 per share.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO has been subscribed 65.01 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 49.15 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 64.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 70.43 times subscription.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO registrar.