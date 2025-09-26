Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions was subscribed over 65 times during its subscription period. Investors now focus on Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 26 September 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 23 to 25, and the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is expected to be today, September 26, while the IPO listing date is September 30. Solarworld Energy Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO has been subscribed 65.01 times in total. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO registrar.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP Today

Solarworld Energy Solutions shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹52 per share. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹403 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 15% to the IPO price of ₹351 per share.

Stay tuned to our Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment LIVE blog for the latest updates: