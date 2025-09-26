Live Updates

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

  • Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP remains strong at 52 per share, or nearly 15% to the IPO price.

Ankit Gohel
Updated26 Sep 2025, 01:57:09 PM IST
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is likely September 26, while the IPO listing date is September 30.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is likely September 26, while the IPO listing date is September 30.(Photo: Company Website)

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions was subscribed over 65 times during its subscription period. Investors now focus on Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 26 September 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 23 to 25, and the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is expected to be today, September 26, while the IPO listing date is September 30. Solarworld Energy Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO has been subscribed 65.01 times in total. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO registrar.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP Today

Solarworld Energy Solutions shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today is 52 per share. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be 403 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 15% to the IPO price of 351 per share.

Stay tuned to our Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment LIVE blog for the latest updates:

Follow updates here:
26 Sep 2025, 01:57:08 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Objectives

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions aims to utilise the net issue proceeds for investment in the subsidiary, KSPL for part-financing the establishment of the Pandhurana Project, and for general corporate purposes.

26 Sep 2025, 01:34:50 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: SolarWorld Energy Solutions shares’ valuation attractive vs peers

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: At the SolarWorld Energy Solutions IPO price of 465, valuations (P/E 32.87x, P/B 8.42x) are attractive versus industry averages. Investors should note stretched working capital and high revenue concentration, with 79.19% of FY25 revenue from a single customer, Canara Bank Securities said.

26 Sep 2025, 01:18:29 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO booked 65x

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO has been subscribed 65.01 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 49.15 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 64.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 70.43 times subscription.

26 Sep 2025, 12:55:17 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Key details of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: The company raised 490 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares worth 440 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14.24 lakh equity shares aggregating to 50 crore. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO price band was 333 to 351 per share.

26 Sep 2025, 12:36:14 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Timeline

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, September 23, to Thursday, September 25. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, September 26, and the IPO listing date is September 30, Tuesday. Solarworld Energy Solutions shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

26 Sep 2025, 12:20:08 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP Today

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today is 52 per share. This means that in the grey market, Solarworld Energy Solutions shares are trading higher by 52 than their issue price.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be 403 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 15% to the IPO price of 351 per share.

26 Sep 2025, 12:00:48 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status check on MUFG Intime

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Know how to do Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status check on MUFG Intime

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

26 Sep 2025, 11:45:38 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Steps to check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status on NSE

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Step-by- step to check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

26 Sep 2025, 11:30:50 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status check on BSE

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Here’s how to check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

26 Sep 2025, 11:12:09 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: MUFG Intime India is Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO registrar

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Investors can check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO registrar.

26 Sep 2025, 10:56:56 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Credit of shares, refunds soon

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: The company will finalise Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 29, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

26 Sep 2025, 10:52:15 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date today

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, 26 September 2025. The company will finalise Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status soon.

IPOIPO Subscription
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOSolarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.