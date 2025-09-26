Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Highlights: GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Highlights: The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions was subscribed over 65 times during its subscription period. Investors now focus on Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 26 September 2025.
The mainboard IPO was open from September 23 to 25, and the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment date is expected to be today, September 26, while the IPO listing date is September 30. Solarworld Energy Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO has been subscribed 65.01 times in total. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO registrar.
Solarworld Energy Solutions shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹52 per share. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹403 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 15% to the IPO price of ₹351 per share.
The company has demonstrated strong financial performance, with total income growing at a CAGR of 53.12%, increasing from ₹2,350.52 million in Fiscal 2023 to ₹5,510.85 million in Fiscal 2025. This growth has been driven by robust operational capabilities, cost optimization, and efficient execution.
As a result, EBITDA rose from ₹228.76 million in Fiscal 2023 to ₹1,067.47 million in Fiscal 2025. Profit after tax also witnessed significant growth, increasing at a CAGR of 127.89% from ₹148.36 million in Fiscal 2023 to ₹770.48 million in Fiscal 2025.
Additionally, the company’s profit before tax (PBT) margin improved from 8.32% to 19.57% over the same period, reflecting its strong execution efficiency and effective working capital management.
Solarworld Energy Solutions exhibits strong capital efficiency, reporting an ROE of 24.9%, ROCE of 29.2%, and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37x.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: SolarWorld Energy Solutions Ltd., incorporated in 2013, is a solar energy solutions provider specializing in EPC services through an asset-light model, offering end-to-end project execution while retaining customer ownership. Its zero-upfront-investment approach promotes cost-effective adoption of solar power. In May 2024, it partnered with ZNSHINE PV-Tech Co. Ltd. to set up a solar panel facility. Key clients include SJVN Green Energy and Haldiram.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions aims to utilise the net issue proceeds for investment in the subsidiary, KSPL for part-financing the establishment of the Pandhurana Project, and for general corporate purposes.