Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 14% so far — GMP signals 18% listing pop. Time to apply?

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions' ₹490-crore initial public offering (IPO) has opened for bidding today, September 23. The mainboard IPO will conclude on Thursday, September 25. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹333 to ₹351 per share.
The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹440 crore, and an offer-for-sale of shares valued ₹50 crore by promoter Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary, Kartik Solarworld, for part-financing the establishment of a 1.2 GW Solar PV TopCon manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, and general corporate purposes.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at ₹65. With a price band capped at ₹351, the IPO's estimated listing price is ₹416. Based on this, the expected gain per share is approximately 18.52%.
Solarworld Energy Solutions, a solar energy solutions provider, specialises in engineering, procurement and construction services for solar power projects.
The company has a proven track record of successfully delivering projects for both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) clients. Its customer base includes notable names such as SJVN Green Energy Limited, Haldiram Snacks Private Limited, Ethnic Food Manufacturing Private Limited, and Samiksha Solarworld Private Limited.
While government projects are typically awarded through a reverse bidding process, the company has also established a strong presence in the private sector solar power space. For private sector projects, it relies on an in-house marketing team that actively engages with potential clients, offering tailored solar solutions to meet specific energy requirements.
On the valuation front, based on annualized FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E ratio of 39.6x, with a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹30,422 million, making the issue appear fully priced.
SolarWorld operates in a highly competitive and fragmented market. However, the growth of the solar sector in India is largely supported by strong government initiatives, including an aggressive and sustained tendering approach. This environment positions the company well to capitalize on long-term profitability. Hence, we assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating to the issue.
The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO opened for bidding at 10 am for the first time today. Investors can place bids till 5 pm today. Thereafter, they will have the option to apply on Wednesday and Thursday as well.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the funds raised for the following purposes:
Here are key details about Solarworld Energy Solutions' IPO ahead of the opening today:
Issue Size: ₹490 crore
Fresh Issue: 125.4 lakh shares
Offer for Sale: 14.2 lakh shares
Bid/Issue Opens On: 23-Sept-2025
Bid/Issue Closes On: 25-Sept-2025
Face Value: ₹5
Price Band: ₹333 – ₹351
Minimum Lot Size: 42 shares
As of September 23, 2025, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO stands at ₹65. With the upper end of the price band of ₹351, the IPO's estimated listing price is ₹416. Based on this, the expected gain per share is approximately 18.52%.
Ahead of the IPO, Solarworld Energy Solutions raised ₹220.5 crore from anchor investors on Monday. According to a circular on BSE, the company allotted 62.82 lakh equity shares to 15 anchor investors at ₹351 per share.
Key anchor investors include Pinebridge Global Funds, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Singularity Equity Fund I, VQ Fastercap Fund II, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets.