Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 14% so far — GMP signals 18% listing pop. Time to apply?

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: The 490-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions is available for bidding from September 23 to September 25. The price band has been fixed in the range of 333 to 351 per share. Grey market signals a healthy trend.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 Sep 2025, 10:35:10 AM IST
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue set to kick off today — GMP signals 18% listing pop
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue set to kick off today — GMP signals 18% listing pop

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions' 490-crore initial public offering (IPO) has opened for bidding today, September 23. The mainboard IPO will conclude on Thursday, September 25. The price band has been fixed in the range of 333 to 351 per share.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth 440 crore, and an offer-for-sale of shares valued 50 crore by promoter Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Objective

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary, Kartik Solarworld, for part-financing the establishment of a 1.2 GW Solar PV TopCon manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, and general corporate purposes.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at 65. With a price band capped at 351, the IPO's estimated listing price is 416. Based on this, the expected gain per share is approximately 18.52%.

Solarworld Energy Solutions, a solar energy solutions provider, specialises in engineering, procurement and construction services for solar power projects.

Track this space for all the live updates on Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO.

23 Sep 2025, 09:40 AM IST
23 Sep 2025, 09:38 AM IST
23 Sep 2025, 09:28 AM IST
23 Sep 2025, 10:23:46 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Haldiram, SJVN among marquee customers

The company has a proven track record of successfully delivering projects for both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) clients. Its customer base includes notable names such as SJVN Green Energy Limited, Haldiram Snacks Private Limited, Ethnic Food Manufacturing Private Limited, and Samiksha Solarworld Private Limited.

While government projects are typically awarded through a reverse bidding process, the company has also established a strong presence in the private sector solar power space. For private sector projects, it relies on an in-house marketing team that actively engages with potential clients, offering tailored solar solutions to meet specific energy requirements.

23 Sep 2025, 10:06:17 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Anand Rathi assigns Subscribe for Long Term rating to IPO — Here's why

On the valuation front, based on annualized FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E ratio of 39.6x, with a post-issue market capitalization of approximately 30,422 million, making the issue appear fully priced.

SolarWorld operates in a highly competitive and fragmented market. However, the growth of the solar sector in India is largely supported by strong government initiatives, including an aggressive and sustained tendering approach. This environment positions the company well to capitalize on long-term profitability. Hence, we assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating to the issue.

23 Sep 2025, 10:01:09 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens for bidding

The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO opened for bidding at 10 am for the first time today. Investors can place bids till 5 pm today. Thereafter, they will have the option to apply on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

23 Sep 2025, 09:54:01 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Objective of the IPO

The company plans to use the proceeds from the funds raised for the following purposes:

  • Investment in our Subsidiary, Kartik Solarworld Private Limited (“KSPL”) for part-financing the establishment of a 1.2 GW solar PV TopCon Cell manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, India.
  • General corporate purposes.
23 Sep 2025, 09:40:52 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Key details at a glance

Here are key details about Solarworld Energy Solutions' IPO ahead of the opening today:

Issue Size: 490 crore

Fresh Issue: 125.4 lakh shares

Offer for Sale: 14.2 lakh shares

Bid/Issue Opens On: 23-Sept-2025

Bid/Issue Closes On: 25-Sept-2025

Face Value: 5

Price Band: 333 – 351

Minimum Lot Size: 42 shares

23 Sep 2025, 09:38:44 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP signals 18% listing gains

As of September 23, 2025, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO stands at 65. With the upper end of the price band of 351, the IPO's estimated listing price is 416. Based on this, the expected gain per share is approximately 18.52%.

23 Sep 2025, 09:28:03 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Anchor details

Ahead of the IPO, Solarworld Energy Solutions raised 220.5 crore from anchor investors on Monday. According to a circular on BSE, the company allotted 62.82 lakh equity shares to 15 anchor investors at 351 per share.

Key anchor investors include Pinebridge Global Funds, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Singularity Equity Fund I, VQ Fastercap Fund II, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets.

