Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO day 2 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Good or bad for investors?

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO day 2 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited opened on 23 September 2025 and will remain open until 25 September 2025. The company has declared the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO price band at ₹333 to ₹351 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹490 crore from this initial offer, out of which ₹440 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹50 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route. The book building issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. According to the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscription status, the public issue had been subscribed to 1.23 times after the end of bidding on day one.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions are available at a premium of ₹66 in the grey market today. This means Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹66. Market observers expected some improvement in the grey market sentiment regarding Solarworld Energy Solutions' IPO, as the issue has received a positive response from investors. They said any trend reversal in the secondary market may lead to a big leap in the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscription status By 11:00 AM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 1.93 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 7.12 times, whereas its NII segment had been filled 2.30 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 0.01 times.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Canara Bank Securities said, "SolarWorld Energy Solutions Ltd. is evolving from a conventional EPC contractor into a fully integrated renewable energy platform, with a strong order book of ₹2,527.81 crore providing near-term revenue visibility. Its expansion into solar modules, cells, and BESS positions the company for long-term growth. At the IPO price of ₹465, valuations (P/E 32.87x, P/B 8.42x) are attractive versus industry averages. Investors should note stretched working capital and high revenue concentration, with 79.19% of FY25 revenue from a single customer. We recommend investors to “SUBSCRIBE” for long-term investment, supported by backward integration, storage-led opportunities, and strong valuation comfort."

On whether one should apply for the ipo or not, Anand Rathi says, "Considering the annualised earnings for FY25, the company is targeting a P/E ratio of 39.6 times, leading to a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹30,422 million, which suggests that the issue seems fully priced. The company functions in a highly competitive and fragmented market environment."