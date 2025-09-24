Live Updates

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Issue booked 1.6x so far — GMP holds steady. Should you apply?

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 2 LIVE: After a strong demand seen on first day, the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO entered its second day of bidding with a steady grey market premium trend. The issue will be available till Thursday, September 25.

Saloni Goel
Updated24 Sep 2025, 10:44:46 AM IST
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Investors have till Thursday to apply for the IPO.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Investors have till Thursday to apply for the IPO.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 2 LIVE: Solarworld Energy Solutions' initial public offering (IPO) entered its second day of bidding today. The issue sailed through on first day amid retail and NII demand.

The 490-crore IPO, which is set to close on September 25, has a price band set between 333 and 351 per share. At the upper end of this range, the company's valuation exceeds 3,000 crore.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth 50 crore by the promoter, Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to invest in the company’s subsidiary, Kartik Solarworld, to partly fund the development of a 1.2 GW Solar PV TopCon manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the share sale, the company said it raised 220.5 crore from anchor investors.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP

Solarworld Energy Solutions' IPO grey market premium (GMP) stands at 65. Given the upper end of the price band is 351 per share, the estimated listing price is 416. This implies an expected gain of 65 per share, translating to an approximate listing premium of 18.52% over the issue price.

24 Sep 2025, 10:44:46 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 2 LIVE: Canara Bank Securities has ‘Subscribe for long-term’ rating

SolarWorld Energy Solutions Ltd. is evolving from a conventional EPC contractor into a fully integrated renewable energy platform, with a strong order book of 2,527.81 crore providing near-term revenue visibility. Its expansion into solar modules, cells, and BESS positions the company for long-term growth.

At the IPO price of 465, valuations (P/E 32.87x, P/B 8.42x) are attractive versus industry averages. Investors should note stretched working capital and high revenue concentration, with 79.19% of FY25 revenue coming from a single customer.

Recommendation: Subscribe for long-term investment, supported by backward integration, storage-led opportunities, and strong valuation comfort.

24 Sep 2025, 10:39:10 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 2 LIVE: QIB investors place bids

With the QIB quota ending at nil yesterday, bids were seen in the segment today. As of 10.38 am, the QIB portion was booked 0.01%, with 24,948 shares bids for.

24 Sep 2025, 10:34:43 AM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue ends Day 1 with 1.23 times bids

The initial public offering (IPO) of solar energy solutions provider Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd was subscribed 1.23 times on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. According to data from the NSE, the IPO received bids for 99,18,048 shares against 80,93,092 shares on offer.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment saw strong interest, with a subscription of 4.56 times, while the non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 1.45 times.

