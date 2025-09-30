Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO listing today. Here's what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Solarworld Energy Solutions is all set to make stock market debut on Tuesday, September 30 after witnessing overwhelming response from investors across all categories.

The shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO will be listed on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, the shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions are likely to witness strong listing due to order pipeline and sectoral positioning.

“The renewable energy sector enjoys a policy-backed expansion cycle, from grid-scale solar to battery storage, providing a favorable macro backdrop. Still, receivable cycles and capex integration must be monitored. Retail was subscribed nearly 50 times, and the GMP implies moderate double-digit listing gains. Given the order pipeline and sectoral positioning, this issue is best viewed as a listing gains candidate, until diversification and cash-flow consistency are more firmly established,” Dasani said.

Dasani further said that the company’s order book of over ₹2,500 crore reflects deep visibility, supported by backward integration into solar modules, cells, and energy storage solutions. “While revenues are scaling rapidly, working-capital intensity and client concentration remain structural risks, with one client contributing a large chunk of FY25 revenues. On valuations, the stock commands a low-to-mid 30s P/E multiple, factoring in growth but also its dependence on execution discipline,” he added.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today Grey market trends point to the possibility of strong listing gains for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO. As per market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) is currently at ₹40 per share.

This implies that the shares could debut about 11.40 per cent above the issue’s upper price band of ₹351 apiece. However, it’s worth noting that the GMP only reflects investor sentiment and their readiness to pay over the IPO price, not the actual listing price of the stock.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO details During its subscription period from September 23 to 25, the IPO witnessed an overwhelming response across all investor categories, received for 52.58 crore share applications against 76.78 lakh shares on offer, resulting in subscription of 68.49 times, according to exchange data.

This robust demand makes it one of the most heavily subscribed mainboard IPOs of September and among the largest so far in the current calendar year.

The ₹490 crore issue comprised a fresh issue of 1.25 crore shares worth ₹440 crore and an offer for sale of 0.14 crore shares amounting to ₹50 crore.

The IPO price was fixed at ₹351 per share, with a lot size of 42 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹14,742 at the upper price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized to invest in the company’s subsidiary, Kartik Solarworld, for partly funding the establishment of a 1.2 GW Solar PV TopCon manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, and to meet general corporate purposes.

The company asserts that it is among the top providers of solar energy solutions, with expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for solar power projects.