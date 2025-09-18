Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO: Price band set at ₹333-351 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO price band: The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd has set its price band in the range of ₹333 to ₹351 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23 and will close on Thursday, September 25. The allocation to anchor investors for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 22.

The floor price is 66.60 times of the face value and the cap price is 70.20 times of the face value of the equity shares. The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO lot size is 42 equity shares and in multiples of 42 equity shares thereafter.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 26 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, September 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Solarworld Energy Solutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 30.