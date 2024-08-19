Solve Plastic Products IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status

Solve Plastic Products IPO Allotment: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of the uPVC pipes manufacturer Solve Plastic Products Ltd has ended and the investors now watch out for the Solve Plastic Products IPO allotment status which is expected to be finalised today.

Solve Plastic Products IPO opened for subscription on August 13 and closed on August 16. Solve Plastic IPO allotment date is today, August 19, and the company is likely to finalise the basis of allotment soon.

Solve Plastic Products IPO is an SME IPO and the shares will be listed on NSE SME, with the listing date fixed on August 21.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of the eligible bidders on August 20 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Solve Plastic Products IPO allotment status can be checked online through the website of NSE or the official portal of IPO registrar. Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt Ltd is the Solve Plastic Products IPO registrar.

Investors need to follow certain simple steps to check their Solve Plastic IPO allotment status online. Here are these steps:

Solve Plastic Products IPO Allotment Status Check Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://www.integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx?OD=1

Step 2] Go to ‘IPO / Rights Issue Allotment Status’

Step 3] Choose Solve Plastic Products Limited in the ‘Select Company’ dropdown menu

Step 4] Choose among Application No, Client ID or PAN in the choices provided

Step 5] Enter the details as per the option selected and click on Submit

Your Solve Plastic Products IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Solve Plastic Products IPO GMP Today Solve Plastic Products IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, according to stock market observers. This indicates that Solve Plastic Products shares are trading at par with their issue price, commanding no profit or discount, in the grey market.

Considering the Solve Plastic Products IPO GMP trends and the issue price, the estimated listing price of Solve Plastic Products shares is ₹91 apiece, at par with its IPO price of ₹91 per share.

Solve Plastic Products IPO Subscription Status Solve Plastic Products IPO was subscribed 34.23 times in total. The public issue received 46.76 times subscription in the retail category and 19.47 times subscription in the Other category.

Solve Plastic Products IPO Details Solve Plastic IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 13, and closed on Friday, August 16. The IPO allotment date is August 19 and the IPO listing date is August 21. Solve Plastic Products shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Solve Plastic Products IPO price is ₹91 per share and the company raised ₹11.85 crore from the fixed-price issue that was entirely a fresh issue of 13.02 lakh equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net issue funds for funding capital expenditure towards the purchase of additional plant and machinery, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Finshore Management Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Solve Plastic Products IPO, while Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.