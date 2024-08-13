Solve Plastic Products IPO: SME IPO subscribed over two times on day 1, retail investors bid highest; Check GMP

  • Solve Plastic Products: SME IPO subscribed over 2 times on day 1

Nikita Prasad
Published13 Aug 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Solve Plastic Products IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over two times on the first day; Picture Credits: https://www.balcopipes.com/
Solve Plastic Products IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over two times on the first day; Picture Credits: https://www.balcopipes.com/

Solve Plastic Products IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Solve Plastic Products Ltd was subscribed over two times on the first day of its issue today. The SME IPO of the uPVC (unplasticized polyvinyl chloride) pipes manufacturer opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and will close on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 08:52 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOSolve Plastic Products IPO: SME IPO subscribed over two times on day 1, retail investors bid highest; Check GMP

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.50
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-5.8 (-1.7%)

Reliance Industries

2,926.90
03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
5.4 (0.18%)

Tata Power

408.30
03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-9.85 (-2.36%)

Tata Steel

148.90
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-3.15 (-2.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,698.20
03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
405.2 (9.44%)

Olectra Greentech

1,655.80
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
112.5 (7.29%)

Blue Star

1,714.55
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
96.2 (5.94%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.00
03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
22.8 (5.84%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,196.001,000.00
    Chennai
    71,637.00-325.00
    Delhi
    71,218.00-465.00
    Kolkata
    71,987.00234.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue