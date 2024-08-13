Solve Plastic Products IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Solve Plastic Products Ltd was subscribed over two times on the first day of its issue today. The SME IPO of the uPVC (unplasticized polyvinyl chloride) pipes manufacturer opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and will close on Friday, August 16, 2024.