Sona BLW Precision IPO to debut 14 June

The firm will raise ₹5,550 via IPO. It consists f a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of ₹5,250 by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone. As of December, Singapore VII Topco III Pte held a 66.28% stake in Sona Comstar, while the rest 33.72% was held by Sona Autocomp Holding Pvt. Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}