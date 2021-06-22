Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has finalised the initial public offering (IPO) share allocation on Monday. The IPO of Sona Comstar was met with 2.28 times subscription over the 10.71 crore shares offered during the subscription period from June 14-16.

The price band was fixed at ₹285-291 per share.

Investors can check their application status with these two options.

1) IPO registrar's website

-The allotment status is updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, KFin Technologies.

-Investors can visit the official IPO registrar website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

-Select the 'Recent IPOs' option.

-Applicants will need to select SONA BLW PRECISION FORGINGS LIMITED in the drop-down menu.

-Now enter your Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN.

-Enter the Captcha code.

-Click on Submit to view their allotment status.

2) On the BSE website

-The Sona Comstar allotment can also be checked on the BSE website.

- Select Equity option and Issue Name - Sona BLW Precision Forgings - in the dropdown.

-Enter the Application number and PAN number.

-Click on the Search button.

Eligible investors will get shares credited to their Demat accounts around 23rd June. The listing of shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings will take place on 24 June, on both the NSE and BSE.

