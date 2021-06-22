1 min read.Updated: 22 Jun 2021, 08:07 AM ISTLivemint
Sona Comstar IPO status: The IPO of Sona Comstar was met with 2.28 times subscription over the 10.71 crore shares offered during the subscription period from June 14-16.
Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has finalised the initial public offering (IPO) share allocation on Monday. The IPO of Sona Comstar was met with 2.28 times subscription over the 10.71 crore shares offered during the subscription period from June 14-16.