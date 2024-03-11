Sona Machinery IPO allotment today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status
Sona Machinery IPO share allotment to be finalised today, investors can check status on Maashitla Securities Private Ltd portal. Refund process for unallotted applicants initiated. Allotted shares credited to demat accounts tomorrow. Sona Machinery IPO GMP at +100.
Sona Machinery IPO allotment date: Sona Machinery IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, March 11). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sona Machinery IPO allotment status on the Sona Machinery IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started