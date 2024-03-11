Sona Machinery IPO allotment date: Sona Machinery IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, March 11). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sona Machinery IPO allotment status on the Sona Machinery IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

On Tuesday, March 12, those who were allotted shares, will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence tomorrow as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Sona Machinery IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, March 13 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your Sona Machinery IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. Sona Machinery IPO allotment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 1

Please click the following link to access the Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website, which is Sona Machinery IPO's registrar.

Step 2

The landing page that you see after clicking the link above will look like the one in the screenshot below.

Step 3

The IPOs that are currently managed by the registrar but are not yet active will not be displayed in this dropdown along with the active IPOs. However, one can view the online allocation status as Sona Machinery IPO allotment status has been finalised.

Step 4

One can then choose the company i.e Sona Machinery IPO from the drop-down menu. In this instance, one can get the information on the registrar website either late today.

Step 5

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Sona Machinery IPO GMP today

Sona Machinery IPO GMP or grey market premium is +100. This indicates Sona Machinery share price were trading at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sona Machinery share price was indicated at ₹243 apiece, which is 69.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹143.

Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹25, while the highest GMP is ₹115, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

