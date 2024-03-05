Sona Machinery IPO: Issue subscribed over 12.27 times on Day 1, check GMP and other details
The Sona Machinery IPO was subscribed 12.27 times on the first day of bidding. The SME IPO received 3,18,15,000 applications against offered 25,92,000 shares, as per data on NSE.
Agro-processing original equipment manufacturer Sona Machinery initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 5, 2024 and will close on March 7, 2024. Sona Machinery IPO was subscribed over 12.27 times on the first day of bidding.
