Agro-processing original equipment manufacturer Sona Machinery initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 5, 2024 and will close on March 7, 2024. Sona Machinery IPO was subscribed over 12.27 times on the first day of bidding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO had raised ₹14.76 crore from eight anchor investors on Monday, March 4.

Sona Machinery is a diversified agro-processing equipment manufacturer with an extensive product range and caters to setting-up of Complete Rice Mill Projects as well as processing of other grains like pulses, wheat, spices, millet, etc. Its state-of-the-art portfolio encompasses grains pre-cleaner machines, rotary drum cleaners, vibro classifiers, stone separator machines, paddy de-huskers, husk aspirators, rice thick/thin graders, rice whiteners, silky polishers, optical sorters, multi graders, length graders, belt conveyors, bucket elevators, etc. It also provides a full range of solutions for Ethanol Distilleries (Grain Based Distilleries – Unloading & Milling Sections) encompassing engineering, erection, supervision, and machine commissioning services.

Sona Machinery IPO subscription status The Sona Machinery IPO was subscribed 12.27 times on the first day of bidding. The SME IPO received 3,18,15,000 applications against offered 25,92,000 shares, as per data on NSE.

The retail category received 2,27,56,000 share applications, meanwhile, NII and QIB received 44,43,000 and 46,16,000 applications respectively, on the first day of subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sona Machinery IPO details The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹51.82 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 36.24 lakh shares.

Sona Machinery IPO price band is set at ₹136 to ₹143 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1000 shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The equity shares issued as aforementioned will be listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of the NSE, with a floor price of ₹136 and a cap price of ₹143.

Of the total issue, a minimum of 5.08% will be reserved for market makers while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be capped at 50%. The non-institutional portion will comprise not be less than 15% of the net issue while the portion for retail buyers will comprise a minimum of 35% of the equity shares on offer.

Sona Machinery has outlined three key areas where the net proceeds from the proposed IPO will be utilized. Up to 55-58% has been earmarked for the capital expenditure involved in setting up a new manufacturing unit at Ghaziabad, while around 04% will be utilized for the repayment of outstanding lines of credit availed to purchase of machinery. Balance of the proceeds raised from the proposed IPO shall be utilized for Issue related expenses in relation to the issue and general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hem Securities Limited is the sole book-running lead manager for the proposed offering, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

Sona Machinery IPO GMP today The shares of Sona Machinery IPO is available at a premium of The shares of Sona Machinery IPO is available at a premium of ₹ 100 in the grey market. This means that the estimated listing price of the SME IPO is likely to be 100 in the grey market. This means that the estimated listing price of the SME IPO is likely to be ₹ 243, which is 69.93% higher than the IPO price of 243, which is 69.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹ 143, as per data by investorgain. 143, as per data by investorgain.

