Sona Machinery share price makes a lackluster debut, stock opens with 12.6% discount at ₹125 apiece on NSE SME
Sona Machinery share price debuts weakly on NSE SME at ₹125, 12.59% lower than issue price. Subscription status reaches 273.50 times with retail portion at 235.06 times.
Sona Machinery share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Sona Machinery share price opened at ₹125, which is 12.59% lower than the issue price of ₹143. However, following a tepid debut, Sona Machinery share price recovered nearly by 4%.
