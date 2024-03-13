Sona Machinery share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Sona Machinery share price opened at ₹125, which is 12.59% lower than the issue price of ₹143. However, following a tepid debut, Sona Machinery share price recovered nearly by 4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sona Machinery IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 5, and closed on Thursday, March 7.

Sona Machinery IPO price band was set in the range of ₹136 to ₹143 apiece. Sona Machinery IPO lot size consisted of 1,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

On the third day, Sona Machinery IPO subscription status came in at 273.50 times, with the retail portion booked 235.06 times and non-institutional investors subscribed 554.42 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

Sona Machinery IPO details Sona Machinery IPO, which is worth ₹51.82 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 3,624,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used by the firm to finance the following goals, including paying for the capital expenses needed to establish a new manufacturing facility in Ghaziabad. repayment of the balance due on the letter of credit that was obtained by the business for general corporate purposes and the acquisition of machinery.

The Sona Machinery IPO's book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited, while the issue's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited. Hem Finlease serves as the market maker for Sona Machinery IPO.

Sona Machinery IPO GMP today Sona Machinery IPO GMP or grey market premium is +30. This indicates Sona Machinery share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sona Machinery share price was indicated at ₹173 apiece, which is 20.98% higher than the IPO price of ₹143.

Based on last 15 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP ( ₹30) trending lower and expects a tepid listing. The lowest GMP is ₹25, while the highest GMP is ₹115, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

