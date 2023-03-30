Sotac Pharmaceuticals SME IPO: Check Day 1 subscription status and GMP signal

The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Initial Public Offering (IPO) consists of 3,000,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10, totaling up to Rs. 33.30 Crores. The minimum order size is 1200 shares, and the issue is priced between ₹105 and ₹111 per share. On March 29, 2023, the SME IPO officially began. It will end on April 3, 2023. The proposed listing of the shares on NSE SME is being managed by KFin Technologies Ltd, the IPO's registrar. The proposed date for Sotac Pharmaceuticals' IPO listing is April 13, 2023, while the official date has not yet been declared. According to the schedule provided in the red-herring brochure, the Sotac Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status will be reachable on April 10, 2023.

