Sotac Pharmaceuticals SME IPO: Check subscription status, GMP signal2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:03 PM IST
- The Sotac Pharmaceuticals IPO consists of 3,000,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10, totaling up to Rs. 33.30 crore
Sotac Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical manufacturers, began its initial Public Offering (IPO) on 29 march, 2023. The IPO will end on 3 April, 2023.
