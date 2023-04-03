Sotac Pharmaceuticals SME IPO: Check subscription status, GMP signal

For the first half of FY23, Sotac Pharma reported consolidated revenue of ₹40 crore, compared to ₹73 crore for FY22 and ₹49 crore for FY21. Its consolidated EBITDA for the first half of FY23 was ₹4 crore, compared to ₹6 crore for FY22 and ₹1 crore for FY21. Its net profit for the first half of FY23 was Rs. 47 lakh, compared to Rs. 3 crore for FY22.