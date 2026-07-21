Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status for SME IPO

Sotefin Bharat IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of automated parking solutions provider Sotefin Bharat Ltd has ended with decent demand from investors. Investors now focus on the Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 21 July 2026.

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The SME IPO was open for public subscription from July 16 to July 20. Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment date is likely today, July 21, while the IPO listing date is July 23. Sotefin Bharat shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on July 22.

Investors can check Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Sotefin Bharat IPO registrar.

In order to do Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment status online.

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Sotefin Bharat IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Sotefin Bharat Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sotefin Bharat IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Sotefin Bharat Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

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Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sotefin Bharat IPO GMP Today Sotefin Bharat shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Sotefin Bharat IPO GMP today is Re 1 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Sotefin Bharat shares are trading higher by Re 1 apiece than their IPO price.

Sotefin Bharat IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹188 apiece, which is at a premium of 0.53% to the issue price of ₹187 per share.

Sotefin Bharat IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue opened on on July 16, Thursdyam and closed on July 20, Monday. Sotefin Bharat IPO allotment date is likely today, July 21, Tuesday, and the IPO listing date is July 23, Thursday. Sotefin Bharat shares will be listed on the BSE SME.

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Sotefin Bharat IPO price band was set at ₹178 to ₹187 per share. The company raised ₹89.76 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares.

Sotefin Bharat IPO was subscribed 3.99 times in total, BSE data showed. The public issue was booked 3.78 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 6.05 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 2.82 times subscription.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Sotefin Bharat IPO registrar.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.