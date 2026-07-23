Sotefin Bharat IPO listing: Shares hit upper circuit after listing at a 10% premium; details here

Sotefin Bharat IPO listing: The SME stock opened at 205, up 9.6% from the issue price of 187, and jumped further to hit the 5% upper price band of 215.25.

Nishant Kumar
Updated23 Jul 2026, 10:43 AM IST
Sotefin Bharat shares hit the upper circuit after listing at a 10% premium on 23 July.
Sotefin Bharat shares hit the upper circuit after listing at a 10% premium on 23 July. (Pexel)

Sotefin Bharat IPO listing: Sotefin Bharat share price made a positive debut on the BSE SME on Thursday, 23 July, and extended gains to hit its upper circuit despite weak market sentiment.

The SME stock opened at 205, up 9.6% from the issue price of 187, and jumped further to hit the 5% upper price band of 215.25. Around 10:30 AM, the stock was locked at its upper circuit, which is 15% up from the issue price, while equity benchmark Sensex was 109 points, or 0.14%, down at 76,646.

The listing of Sotefin Bharat shares exceeded grey-market expectations, with the last grey-market premium (GMP) at 2.50, suggesting the stock could list at 189.50, a premium of 1.34% over the issue price.

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Sotefin Bharat IPO details

Sotefin Bharat IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, 16 July, and concluded on Monday, 20 July. The price band of the Sotefin Bharat IPO was fixed at 178 to 187 per share.

The SME IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares, aimed at raising about 90 crore, which the company will use for setting up a manufacturing facility in Kolkata, to fund capital expenditure requirements for the proposed new office premises, and for meeting working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

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The issue saw an overall subscription of over 3 times, with the retail portion booked nearly 4 times, and the NII segment subscribed to 6 times.

The company finalised the share allotment on Tuesday, 21 July.

Sotefin Bharat provides mechanised and automated parking solutions, delivering comprehensive turnkey services. Its revenue from operations increased from 56.28 crore in FY24 to 93.78 crore in FY25 and to 116.75 crore in FY26. Profit for FY24 was 6.25 crore, which rose to 11.31 crore in FY25, and to 17.37 crore in FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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