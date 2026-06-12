SpaceX IPO LIVE updates: All eyes on Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO listing after blockbuster demand

SpaceX IPO LIVE updates: SpaceX is set to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday, June 12, after investors poured a record $75 billion into the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO pegs Elon Musk's lofty space, communications and AI company at a $1.77 trillion valuation.

According to multiple reports, this listing will push Musk's wealth past a trillion dollars. SpaceX will also be pulled into the ranks of the world's most valuable companies - even though the firm posted a loss of nearly $5 billion last year.

Track this space for LIVE updates on SpaceX IPO listing on Nasdaq.