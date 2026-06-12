SpaceX IPO LIVE updates: All eyes on Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO listing after blockbuster demand

SpaceX IPO LIVE updates: SpaceX is set to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday, June 12, after investors poured a record $75 billion into the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO pegs Elon Musk's lofty space, communications and AI company at a $1.77 trillion valuation.
According to multiple reports, this listing will push Musk's wealth past a trillion dollars. SpaceX will also be pulled into the ranks of the world's most valuable companies - even though the firm posted a loss of nearly $5 billion last year.
Track this space for LIVE updates on SpaceX IPO listing on Nasdaq.
For investors tracking SpaceX IPO listing from India, the listing will occur at 7 pm today.
A SpaceX listing, if it materialises at the rumoured scale, would be the most significant deep-technology IPO of the decade, and arguably the largest single absorption of growth capital outside financial services since the run of mega Chinese tech offerings ended. The investment case is unusually multi-layered. Starlink alone, with its scaling subscriber base, recurring revenue profile, and structural moat around low-earth-orbit constellation density, is a standalone large-cap business. Falcon and Starship launch operations dominate commercial space and underpin a growing government contract pipeline. Optionality on lunar, Mars, and beyond is essentially being underwritten at the cost of patience. The secondary read for India is twofold. First, it validates space as a distinct, investable asset class, which should translate into faster capital availability for the domestic space-tech ecosystem and the listed satellite and propulsion supply chain. Second, the sheer scale of the absorption means a brief liquidity pause across emerging markets is mechanical and largely unavoidable. Whether the offering itself succeeds, at the indicated demand, is largely a settled question. The more meaningful question is how disciplined Indian capital allocators are about not chasing the noise around it.
SpaceX is set to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday, June 12. The company raised a whopping $75 billion from investors via its initial public offering. Elon Musk-led company's listing is being keenly tracked by investors as it offers exposure to the space, communications and AI space.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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