SpaceX IPO LIVE updates: World's biggest IPO to debut today; Elon Musk on track to become first-ever trillionaire

SpaceX IPO LIVE updates: SpaceX is set to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday, June 12, after investors poured a record $75 billion into the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO pegs Elon Musk's lofty space, communications and AI company at a $1.77 trillion valuation.
According to multiple reports, this listing will push Musk's wealth past a trillion dollars. SpaceX will also be pulled into the ranks of the world's most valuable companies - even though the firm posted a loss of nearly $5 billion last year.
Track this space for LIVE updates on SpaceX IPO listing on Nasdaq.
Shares of the rocket, satellite internet and artificial intelligence giant will be released for quotation at 9:50 a.m., according to Nasdaq Inc., which operates the stock exchanges where it will trade. While they will be eligible for trading ten minutes later, it would be unusual for the stock to actually open that quickly.
Investors in Asia are trying to partake in SpaceX IPO by betting on firms that are associated with the company. According to a Bloomberg report, In India, shares of cryogenic equipment supplier INOX India Ltd. have rallied nearly 25% this month, fueled by anticipation surrounding SpaceX’s upcoming listing. Similarly, shares of turbine and engine manufacturer TD Power Systems Ltd., which also counts SpaceX as a customer, have surged this year.
"The real test will be how the market digests the IPO over the next several weeks, not just one day,”Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York was quoted as saying by Reuters. “The pricing came in just about right - not too hot, not too cold. Clearly retail investors are buying and, at this stage, they are a big component of this. We need to see follow-through after the first day of trading."
SpaceX has priced the biggest-ever IPO at $135 per share, making Elon Musk’s rocket and spacecraft manufacturer one of the world’s most valuable companies. The IPO raised a record $75 billion on the sale of 555.56 million shares, valuing the space, satellite and AI provider at $1.77 trillion, a record for an initial offering. Reuters reported last week that the firm was setting the price at $135.
Elon Musk, the world's richest man is set to become its first trillionaire, following the listing of SpaceX today. Most of Musk's wealth now rests with SpaceX, where he holds a stake worth roughly $866 billion, as per a Reuters report.
Along with Tesla and the rest of his properties, his net worth will exceed $1.1 trillion when the stock begins trading Friday, according to Reuters calculations based on company filings.
SpaceX's estimated valuation of around $1.77 trillion places it among the largest companies in the United States, a scale that most businesses take decades to achieve in public markets.
Investors are not merely valuing SpaceX as a rocket-launch company. Instead, the bullish investment thesis is centred on the recurring revenue potential of Starlink, the long-term opportunities from Starship, and the added growth prospects from the integration of xAI. At the same time, he cautioned that the valuation appears demanding given that investors are still gaining visibility into the company's financial performance and balance sheet, which reportedly carries a meaningful net debt position.
— Viram Shah, CEO and Founder of Vested Finance
The company has fixed the SpaceX IPO price at $135 per share. Based on the offer price, the SpaceX IPO valuation stands at approximately $1.75 trillion, placing the company among the most valuable publicly listed firms globally. Read more
For investors tracking SpaceX IPO listing from India, the debut will likely occur at 7 pm today, which corresponds to the US market open at 9:30 AM EST.
However, as per a Reuters report, it is likely that SpaceX shares may not trade until the middle of the trading day, as the exchange collects buy and sell orders and underwriters delay trading until supply and demand is balanced.
A SpaceX listing, if it materialises at the rumoured scale, would be the most significant deep-technology IPO of the decade, and arguably the largest single absorption of growth capital outside financial services since the run of mega Chinese tech offerings ended. The investment case is unusually multi-layered. Starlink alone, with its scaling subscriber base, recurring revenue profile, and structural moat around low-earth-orbit constellation density, is a standalone large-cap business. Falcon and Starship launch operations dominate commercial space and underpin a growing government contract pipeline. Optionality on lunar, Mars, and beyond is essentially being underwritten at the cost of patience. The secondary read for India is twofold. First, it validates space as a distinct, investable asset class, which should translate into faster capital availability for the domestic space-tech ecosystem and the listed satellite and propulsion supply chain. Second, the sheer scale of the absorption means a brief liquidity pause across emerging markets is mechanical and largely unavoidable. Whether the offering itself succeeds, at the indicated demand, is largely a settled question. The more meaningful question is how disciplined Indian capital allocators are about not chasing the noise around it.
SpaceX is set to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday, June 12. The company raised a whopping $75 billion from investors via its initial public offering. Elon Musk-led company's listing is being keenly tracked by investors as it offers exposure to the space, communications and AI space.