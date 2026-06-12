SpaceX IPO: Listing price, time, valuation to outlook; Key things to know about Wall Street debut of Elon Musk's company

SpaceX IPO Listing Date and Time: The much-awaited SpaceX IPO is set to become one of the biggest stock market debuts in history, with Elon Musk's space technology giant preparing to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX.

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The SpaceX IPO listing date is scheduled for 12 June. Trading in SpaceX shares will begin on the Nasdaq when US markets open at 9:30 AM Eastern Time, which corresponds to 7:00 PM IST for Indian investors.

Indian retail investors are unlikely to receive direct IPO allocations. Instead, they can gain exposure to the stock after listing through international investing platforms or through NSE IX in GIFT City, subject to platform availability and regulatory requirements.

SpaceX IPO Price and Valuation The company has fixed the SpaceX IPO price at $135 per share. Based on the offer price, the SpaceX IPO valuation stands at approximately $1.75 trillion, placing the company among the most valuable publicly listed firms globally.

SpaceX IPO Size The SpaceX IPO size is estimated at $75 billion, making it one of the largest public offerings ever launched. The company is offering fresh shares to investors, with the entire proceeds expected to flow directly to SpaceX for future expansion and strategic initiatives.

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SpaceX valuations - Here's what experts say According to Viram Shah, CEO and Founder of Vested Finance, SpaceX's estimated valuation of around $1.77 trillion places it among the largest companies in the United States, a scale that most businesses take decades to achieve in public markets.

Shah noted that investors are not merely valuing SpaceX as a rocket-launch company. Instead, the bullish investment thesis is centred on the recurring revenue potential of Starlink, the long-term opportunities from Starship, and the added growth prospects from the integration of xAI. At the same time, he cautioned that the valuation appears demanding given that investors are still gaining visibility into the company's financial performance and balance sheet, which reportedly carries a meaningful net debt position.

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"Both the bull and bear cases are valid," Shah said, adding that investors should view SpaceX as a long-duration investment opportunity rather than a short-term listing trade. He also pointed out that demand for the offering reportedly exceeded the available shares several times over, meaning initial price movements could be influenced as much by supply-demand dynamics and index inclusion as by underlying fundamentals.

According to Kalp Jain, Research Analyst at INVasset PMS, SpaceX is entering the public markets at a valuation that already reflects its leadership position, leaving limited room for disappointment. With an IPO price of $135 per share and an estimated valuation of around $1.77 trillion, the company is valued more for its long-term strategic importance than for a conventional listing discount.

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Jain noted that the bullish case for SpaceX extends well beyond its rocket-launch business. "SpaceX today represents a unique combination of space infrastructure, satellite connectivity through Starlink, defence capabilities, and government-backed contracts, making it a diversified strategic platform rather than just an aerospace company," he said.

At the same time, Jain highlighted that concerns around capital intensity, dependence on government contracts, and execution risks remain valid and may not be fully reflected in current valuations.

Can strong debut reshape the listed Space Ecosystem? Commenting on the IPO pricing and potential post-listing performance, Shah said the fixed issue price of $135 is unusual for a listing of this scale, as most large IPOs typically follow a book-building process. He highlighted that the relatively limited public float, combined with strong investor demand and Nasdaq's fast-track inclusion rules, could provide near-term support to the stock.

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According to Shah, SpaceX could potentially be added to the Nasdaq-100 within weeks of listing, compelling passive index funds to accumulate the stock. However, he warned that the same factors could contribute to volatility later, particularly when lock-in periods expire, and additional shares enter the market.

For Indian investors investing through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), Shah recommended a staggered approach rather than deploying capital all at once.

Also Read | From IPO buzz to Nasdaq debut plans: 10 things to know about Elon Musk

Which stocks could feel the ripple effects of SpaceX's market debut? Shah also believes the listing could have broader implications for the space and technology sectors. He said SpaceX's public market debut sets a benchmark for valuing listed space companies, potentially leading to a reassessment of stocks such as Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Intuitive Machines, Planet Labs and Redwire. Several of these companies have already witnessed strong gains ahead of the anticipated listing.

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Beyond the space sector, Shah expects the listing to influence capital allocation trends, with some investors potentially shifting funds from large-cap artificial intelligence stocks into SpaceX. He added that the development could pave the way for other high-profile AI companies to access public markets, noting that Anthropic has reportedly filed confidentially for a listing while OpenAI is said to be targeting a public debut in late 2026.

"The broader takeaway for Indian investors is that the space economy has now emerged as a scalable and accessible investment theme through US markets," Shah said.

Further, Jain added that SpaceX's market debut is likely to have significant implications for the broader space and defence ecosystem. A strong listing could trigger valuation re-ratings across listed space, satellite, launch and defence-related companies, while a weaker-than-expected performance may weigh on sentiment across the sector.

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Jain also expects some spillover impact on Tesla due to Elon Musk's association with both companies. However, he believes SpaceX offers a more direct and focused way for investors to gain exposure to Musk's long-term vision and the rapidly evolving space economy.

Should investors buy or avoid SpaceX after its listing? One of the major factors investors will track post-listing is SpaceX's debt profile. According to Reuters, citing regulatory filings, the company secured a $20 billion bridge loan in April to refinance a substantial portion of its debt ahead of the IPO.

The loan was arranged by a consortium of lenders and may need to be repaid using IPO proceeds if it is not refinanced or settled through alternative funding sources within six months of the public offering.

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With a SpaceX IPO valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, an IPO size of $75 billion, and strong investor interest, the listing is expected to be a landmark event for global equity markets and could set the tone for future mega-listings in the technology, AI and space sectors.

For 2025, the company reported revenue of $18.67 billion and a net loss of $4.94 billion.

According to Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, investors should exercise caution before taking exposure to SpaceX following its listing, given the company's loss-making status and elevated valuation.

Agrawal noted that history suggests many mega-cap IPOs tend to witness a short-term peak soon after listing as investor enthusiasm reaches extreme levels. He also pointed out that significant capital is already rotating from other asset classes and investment themes, including gold, silver, Bitcoin and artificial intelligence-related stocks, into new IPO opportunities such as SpaceX.

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"In our view, the combination of a loss-making business model and stretched valuations warrants caution. Investors may be better served waiting for valuations to become more reasonable rather than chasing the stock immediately after listing," Agrawal said.

Also Read | SpaceX IPO Puts a Spotlight on How the Newly Wealthy Shop for Financial Advisors

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.