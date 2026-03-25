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SpaceX plans to file for IPO soon; likely to raise over $75 billion: Report

The Elon Musk-led company could raise more than $75 billion from the IPO, the media outlet said. The individual investor portion might exceed 20%, but the percentage has yet to be finalized, the report added.

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Published25 Mar 2026, 07:19 AM IST
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The Elon Musk-led company could raise more than $75 billion from the IPO, the media outlet said.
The Elon Musk-led company could raise more than $75 billion from the IPO, the media outlet said.(Photo: REUTERS)
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SpaceX plans to file a prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with regulators later this week or next week, The Information reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the plans.

The Elon Musk-led company could raise more than $75 billion from the IPO, the media outlet said.

The individual investor portion might exceed 20%, but the percentage has yet to be finalized, the report added.

According to a Bloomberg report, SpaceX had been expected to raise as much as $50 billion in a record-setting IPO this summer that could value the space exploration company at more than $1.75 trillion.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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