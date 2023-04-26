SPACs Delivered Easy Money, but Now Companies Are Running Out

Using figures from data providers SPAC Research and FactSet, the Journal analyzed 342 companies that did SPAC deals between 2016 and 2022 and filed a quarterly or annual report in the past three quarters with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some 101 companies could run out of cash within a year based on how much they reported spending on operating activities, the Journal’s analysis shows. On average, they have enough cash and short-term investments to cover spending for about five months.

