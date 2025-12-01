Speb Adhesives IPO sees tepid demand on Day 1, issue subscribed 6% so far. Check GMP, key details, more

Speb Adhesives IPO commenced on Monday, December 1 and will conclude on Wednesday, December 3. Speb Adhesives IPO price band has been set at ₹52 to ₹56 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter.

Speb Adhesive Limited is involved in the production and distribution of synthetic rubber adhesives that are solvent-based.

The company provides both water-based and solvent-based adhesive options. Among its solvent-based offerings, it focuses on adhesives that are based on polychloroprene and SBS (styrene-butadiene-styrene).

The range of products includes multi-purpose adhesives, spray-grade options, premium bonding adhesives, adhesives for ducting and insulation, woodworking adhesives, footwear-grade adhesives, and those intended for use in generator sets.

Operating on a B2B business model, the company supplies its products to various industries, such as packaging, automotive, footwear, construction, woodworking, and furniture.

The company experienced consistent growth in FY25, with a 5% increase in revenue and a 19% rise in profit after tax compared to the previous year. The EBITDA margin was recorded at 17.47%, while the PAT margin was at 13.16%. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 4,000 shares, equating to an investment of ₹2.24 lakh at the highest price band.

The allocation structure for the deal adheres to the conventional SME model: up to 50% for QIBs, at least 35% for retail investors, and a minimum of 15% for NIIs.

Speb Adhesives IPO Subscription Status Speb Adhesives IPO subscription status is 6% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 9%, and NII portion was booked 8%. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 2,46,000 shares against 38,82,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 12:49 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Speb Adhesives IPO details The Speb Adhesives IPO features a fresh issue amounting to ₹27.18 crore and an offer for sale totaling ₹6.55 crore. The majority of the IPO proceeds— ₹20.44 crore—will be utilized to establish a new manufacturing plant in Raigad to enhance the capacity for water-based adhesives. The remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue. The Market Maker for the company is Kalpalabdhi Financials Private Limited.

Speb Adhesives IPO GMP today Speb Adhesives IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹56 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.