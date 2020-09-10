Speciality chemicals firms eye fundraise

According to media reports, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is likely to launch its ₹350 crore IPO this month. Others such as Surat-based Anupam Rasayan and Mumbai-based Laxmi Organic Industries have appointed investment banks and started preparations to go public. “Laxmi Organic is looking to raise around ₹750 crore through its IPO. It has appointed Axis Capital and IDFC Securities to manage the IPO," said a second person aware of the company’s plans.