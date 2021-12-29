Specialty chemical company Aether Industries files for IPO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company may also consider raising ₹131 crore by issuing equity shares through a preferential offer.
According to market sources, the company is expected raise ₹1,000 crore through its IPO.
Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.
It started with a research and development (R&D) unit in 2013, and began commercial production in 2017. It caters to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, material science, electronic chemical, high performance photography and oil and gas industry segments.
The company's operating revenue grew to ₹450 crore in FY21, from ₹302 crore in FY20, and its net profit climbed to ₹71 crore in FY 21, from ₹40 crore in FY20.
Recently, the Surat-based company raised over ₹100 crore from White Oak Capital and IIFL in a pre-IPO round.
HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.
