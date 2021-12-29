Specialty chemical company Aether Industries files for IPO

Aether Industries may also consider raising ₹ 131 crore by issuing equity shares through a preferential offer

PTI

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹757 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2,751,000 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)