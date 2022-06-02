Aether Industries shares listing likely tomorrow. What to expect

"Aether's IPO received a good response from investors, especially on the institutional side, there is a lack of action in the grey market, so it is difficult to predict the exact listing price. However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects. Nevertheless, we expect a positive listing for the issue, and post listing, long-term investors may accumulate the stock," said Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.