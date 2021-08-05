2 min read.Updated: 05 Aug 2021, 10:46 AM ISTLivemint
Specialty chemicals company Chemplast Sanmar Limited's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription next week on August 10. The three-day public issue will conclude on August 12. The company has fixed its price band in the range of ₹530-541 per share.
The offer consists of a fresh issue of ₹1,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,550 crore by its current promoters and shareholders.
Promoters Sanmar Holdings and Sanmar Engineering Services (SESL) to offload shares worth ₹2,463 crore and ₹86.5 crore respectively in the OFS.
The company would utilise net proceeds towards early redemption of the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and for general corporate purposes.
“The early redemption of the NCDs in full will help reduce our outstanding indebtedness and debt servicing costs, assist us in maintaining a favourable debt to equity ratio, and enable utilisation of our internal accruals for further investment in business growth and expansion," Chemplast Sanmar said in the draft prospectus.
ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd, IIFL Securities, Ambit, BOB Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Yes Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue.
75% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whereas 15% stake will be allotted to non-institutional investors and 10% to retail investors.
Chemplast Sanmar is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer with focus on specialty paste PVC (polyvinyl chloride) resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors.
Chennai-based Chemplast Sanmar filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI in May to raise over ₹3,500 crore.