Spunweb Nonwoven IPO subscribed over 6.5 times so far on Day 1: Check subscription, GMP and other details

Spunweb Nonwoven's IPO opened for subscription on July 14, generating strong demand. The 61 crore issue involves a fresh share sale at 90-96 per share, with bidding open until July 16. The company is commanding strong GMP in the grey market.

Saloni Goel
Updated14 Jul 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: Check subscription status, GMP, other key details
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: Check subscription status, GMP, other key details(Company Website)

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Spunweb Nonwoven, which opened for subscription today, July 14, sailed through amid strong demand from retail and non-institutional investors on the first day of the bidding process. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO also has strong grey market premium (GMP) trends.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO worth 61 crore is entirely a fresh share sale of 63.52 lakh shares. The issue is priced in the range of 90 to 96 per share. Investors can apply for the offer in one lot of 1200 shares and multiples thereafter. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO will remain open for bidding till July 16.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the issue for funding working capital requirements, investment in wholly-owned subsidiary to meet its working capital needs, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Subscription

As of 4.15 pm on the first day of the bidding process on Monday, Spunweb Nonwoven IPO was booked 6.52 times, with the individual investor portion booked 10.47 times and the non-institutional investor portion booked 5.99 times. The qualified institutional buyers portion received no bids yet.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP was at 35 today. This means that Spunweb Nonwoven IPO shares are trading 35 above the issue price of 96 apiece. At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Spunweb Nonwoven share price could list at 131, a premium of 36%.

Grey market premium signals an investor willingness to pay above the IPO price. However, it is subject to wide fluctuations and is not a guarantee of returns. Therefore, investors must check the company fundamentals and their own risk appetite before investing.

About Spunweb Nonwoven

Spunweb Nonwoven is enageged in the manufacturing of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics, primarily used in industries such as hygiene, healthcare, packaging, agriculture and other like roofing & construction, industrial and home furnishing.

The company continues to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets. In India, it served over 400 customers in FY23, 450 in FY24, and 485 in FY25. Internationally, it catered to 15 customers in FY23, and over 20 in both FY24 and FY25, across key regions including the USA, UAE, Italy, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Kenya, and Nigeria.

 
