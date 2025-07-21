Spunweb Nonwoven shares list with a stellar 57% premium at ₹151 on the NSE SME: Hits upper circuit thereafter

Spunweb Nonwoven shares listed with a stellar 57% premium at RS 151 on the NSE SME on Monday. The shares gained further to hit 5% upper circuit

Spunweb Nonwoven share price movement Spunweb Nonwoven share price listed at ₹151, marking a steep 57% premium over the upper band of the offer price of ₹96 for the IPO. The Spunweb Nonwoven shares, indicating strong investor confidence, gained further to an intraday high of ₹158.55 on the NSE SME, which also happened to be the upper price band of the Spunweb Nonwoven shares. The Spunweb Nonwoven share price, therefore, was locked in the upper circuit.

Spunweb Nonwoven shares—strong investor confidence Spunweb Nonwoven IPO had seen strong investor confidence, as was reflected in the subscription status and Grey Market Premium, or the GMP

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO was subscribed 251.32 times by day 3. The public offer was subscribed 251.84 times by individual investors, 165.43 times by QIBs, and 364.58 times by NIIs.

Spunweb Nonwoven shares listing ahead of investor expectations Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP (grey market premium) stood at +43. This meant that the Spunweb Nonwoven shares were available at an ₹43 premium over the issue price of ₹96 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are expecting ₹43, or 44.8%, listing gains, and the listing of Spunweb Nonwoven shares was expected to be at around ₹1139 a piece, as suggested by investorgain.com data. Thus, the Spunweb Nonwoven share was listed ahead of investor expectations.

About Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd Spunweb Nonwoven Limited, founded in 2015, is a manufacturer and supplier of nonwoven textiles that are predominantly utilized in applications such as doormats, bags, carpets, and tarps. They are known for their quality control system, which involves testing, inspection, and analysis to assure high-quality products.

The company produces nonwoven, laminated, and UV-treated nonwoven fabrics.