Subscribe

Spunweb Nonwoven shares list with a stellar 57% premium at ₹151 on the NSE SME: Hits upper circuit thereafter

Spunweb Nonwoven shares listed with a stellar 57% premium at 151 on Monday on the NSE SME. The shares gained further to hit 5% upper circuit

Ujjval Jauhari
Published21 Jul 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Spunweb Nonwoven shares see stellar listing
Spunweb Nonwoven shares see stellar listing(Company Website)

Spunweb Nonwoven shares listed with a stellar 57% premium at RS 151 on the NSE SME on Monday. The shares gained further to hit 5% upper circuit

Advertisement

Spunweb Nonwoven share price movement

Spunweb Nonwoven share price listed at 151, marking a steep 57% premium over the upper band of the offer price of 96 for the IPO. The Spunweb Nonwoven shares, indicating strong investor confidence, gained further to an intraday high of 158.55 on the NSE SME, which also happened to be the upper price band of the Spunweb Nonwoven shares. The Spunweb Nonwoven share price, therefore, was locked in the upper circuit.

Also Read | Robust debut! Anthem Biosciences lists at ₹723.05, up 26.85% over IPO price

Spunweb Nonwoven shares—strong investor confidence

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO had seen strong investor confidence, as was reflected in the subscription status and Grey Market Premium, or the GMP

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO was subscribed 251.32 times by day 3. The public offer was subscribed 251.84 times by individual investors, 165.43 times by QIBs, and 364.58 times by NIIs.

Advertisement

Also Read | HDFC Bank Shares rise 2% post Q1 results, dividend, and bonus news: Buy or sell?

Spunweb Nonwoven shares listing ahead of investor expectations

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP (grey market premium) stood at +43. This meant that the Spunweb Nonwoven shares were available at an 43 premium over the issue price of 96 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are expecting 43, or 44.8%, listing gains, and the listing of Spunweb Nonwoven shares was expected to be at around 1139 a piece, as suggested by investorgain.com data. Thus, the Spunweb Nonwoven share was listed ahead of investor expectations.

Also Read | Shree Cement, Orient Bell among key stocks to trade ex-dividend today on 21 July

About Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd

Spunweb Nonwoven Limited, founded in 2015, is a manufacturer and supplier of nonwoven textiles that are predominantly utilized in applications such as doormats, bags, carpets, and tarps. They are known for their quality control system, which involves testing, inspection, and analysis to assure high-quality products.

Advertisement

The company produces nonwoven, laminated, and UV-treated nonwoven fabrics.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOSpunweb Nonwoven shares list with a stellar 57% premium at ₹151 on the NSE SME: Hits upper circuit thereafter
Read Next Story