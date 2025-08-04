Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status to be finalised soon. GMP, how to check status online

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment: Real estate company Sri Lotus Developers received strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). The focus now has shifted to Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The bidding for the public issue ended on August 1. Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment date is today, 4 August 2025, Monday, and the IPO listing date is likely August 6.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. The company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on August 5 and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Sri Lotus Developers IPO registrar.

The below mentioned steps can be followed to do Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status online check. Here are the steps to check Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status online:

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Sri Lotus Developers Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Sri Lotus Developers Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Sri Lotus Developers Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP Sri Lotus Developers shares are showing a decent trend in the unlisted market with a higher grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts , Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today is ₹37 per share. This means that in the grey market, Sri Lotus Developers shares are trading higher by ₹44 than their issue price.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Sri Lotus Developers shares would be ₹187 apiece, which is at a 25% premium to the IPO price of ₹150 per share.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Details Sri Lotus Developers IPO was launched on July 30 and concluded on August 1. Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment date is likely today, August 4, and the tentative IPO listing date is August 6. Sri Lotus Developers shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO price band was fixed at ₹150 per share. The company raised ₹792.00 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 5.28 crore equity shares.

The public issue was subscribed 69.14 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The IPO was subscribed 20.28 times in the Retail investors category, and 57.71 times in the Non-Institutional Investors segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 163.90 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the Sri Lotus Developers IPO registrar.