Sri Lotus Developers IPO day 3 Live: GMP, subscription status, review. Should you apply for Ashish Kacholia-owned stock?

Sri Lotus Developers IPO day 3 Live: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sri Lotus Developers Ltd opened on 30 July 2025 and will remain open until 1 August 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply for the public issue, as bidding for the Sri Lotus Developers IPO will end today at 5:00 PM.

According to the Sri Lotus Developers IPO subscription status, the realty company has received a strong response from investors in the first two days of bidding. This strong response to the public issue is visible in the Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP (grey market premium). According to market observers, shares of the Company are available at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market today, signalling a possible gain of around 30% against the Sri Lotus Developers IPO price band of ₹150 apiece.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today As mentioned, Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today is ₹45, which is steady and signalling a 30% return on one's money. This could become possible because of the resilience shown by the Indian stock market despite the imposition of Trump's tariffs from 1 August 2025. Market observers said that Sri Lotus Developers' IPO GMP may appreciate if the resilience on Dalal Street against Trump's tariffs on India gets extended during the Friday session. Shares of the Company debuted in the grey market on 25 July 2025 at around ₹34; since then, it has remained above this level.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO subscription status By 10:39 AM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 12.60 times, the retail portion of the public offer had been subscribed 10.80 times, the NII segment had been filled 22.04 times, while the QIB portion had been subscribed 8.72 times.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO review On whether one should apply for the Sri Lotus Developers IPO or not, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, said, "Based on FY 2025 earnings and fully-diluted post-IPO paid-up capital, the Company is asking for a PE 32.17x, which seems fully priced relative to its future growth prospects. With five ongoing and 11 upcoming projects across key micro-markets in Mumbai—alongside strategic expansion into high-value localities such as Prabhadevi, Nepean Sea Road, and Bandra—the Company is well-positioned to capitalise on sustained urban housing demand and rising premium real estate prices. Operating in a highly competitive and fragmented market, the Company stands out as a niche ultra-luxury developer with high margins, though it comes to market at a premium valuation."

Shinde advised investors to apply for the Sri Lotus Developers IPO, saying, "The presence of notable investors and Bollywood personalities in the pre-IPO placement adds visibility and elevates expectations. Considering all factors, we recommend Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd IPO to "SUBSCRIBE" for long-term investors seeking selective exposure to Mumbai's upscale real estate segment."

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited is entering the public market with a strong financial profile, exceptional profitability margins, and a robust pipeline of luxury projects in Mumbai's most sought-after locations. The valuation, though not inexpensive, appears justified given the Company's superior operating performance compared with peers. The IPO offers a compelling opportunity to invest in a debt-light luxury real estate player with strong profitability and growth prospects. We assign a subscribe tag to this IPO."

Highlighting the fundamentals of the Company, Siddharth Tyagi, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS, said, "On an annualised basis, FY25 revenues were ₹549.68 cr (vs ₹461.58 cr in FY24), with PAT of ₹227.89 cr (vs ₹119.81 cr), yielding an EBITDA margin of ~56% and *net margin of ~41%. Pre‑IPO private placement in December 2024 raised ~ ₹400 cr via 26.6 million shares at ₹150 each. Investors included Shah Rukh Khan Family Trust, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Ashish Kacholia. The presence of Ashish Kacholia on the list of investors is a major attraction."

Ashish Kacholia-owned company Ashish Kacholia owns 3.33 million company shares worth ₹50 crore.