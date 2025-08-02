Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Focus shifts on allotment date after strong subscription status; GMP, how to check status

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of real estate company Sri Lotus Developers garnered strong demand. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment date, which is likely today. However, in case of any delay, share allotment can be expected on Monday.

The public issue was open from July 30 to August 1. Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment date is expected to be 2 August 2025, Saturday or on 4 August 2025, Monday, and the Sri Lotus Developers IPO listing date is likely on August 6, 2025.

The company will finalise the Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on August 5 and initiate refunds on the same day.

Also Read | Highway Infrastructure IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP

Applicants can check Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Sri Lotus Developers IPO registrar.

To do Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status check online, the following steps must be followed. Here are the steps to check Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status online:

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Sri Lotus Developers Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Sri Lotus Developers Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Sri Lotus Developers Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP The trends for Sri Lotus Developers shares in the unlisted market remains bullish with a higher grey market premium (GMP). Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today is ₹44 per share, market experts said. This means that in the grey market, Sri Lotus Developers shares are trading higher by ₹44 than their issue price.

Considering the Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Sri Lotus Developers shares would be ₹194 apiece, which is at a premium of 29.33% to the IPO price of ₹150 per share.

.Sri Lotus Developers IPO Details Sri Lotus Developers launched its IPO on July 30, which closed on August 1. Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment date is likely August 4, and the tentative IPO listing date is August 6. The equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹792.00 crore from the IPO at a fixed price band of ₹150 per share. Sri Lotus Developers IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 5.28 crore equity shares.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO was subscribed 69.14 times in total as the issue received bids for 274.18 crore equity shares as against 3.96 crore shares on the offer, NSE subscription status data showed.

The IPO was subscribed 20.28 times in the Retail investors category, and 57.71 times in the Non-Institutional Investors segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 163.90 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the Sri Lotus Developers IPO registrar.