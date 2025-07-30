Sri Lotus Developers IPO Day 1: Check GMP, issue details, review. Apply or not?

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: The initial public offering of Sri Lotus Developers, a real estate firm backed by Bollywood celebrities and prominent investor Ashish Kacholia, will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and will close on Friday, August 1. The Sri Lotus Developers IPO price band has been established at ₹140-150 per share.

On Tuesday, July 29, the company secured ₹237 crore from institutional investors in advance of its IPO opening for subscriptions. Among those who received shares in the anchor round are Tata Mutual Fund (MF), Mahindra Manulife MF, Nippon India MF, Nuvama Asset Management, HSBC MF, SBI MF, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Nomura Singapore Ltd, and Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd, as stated in a circular posted on BSE's website.

Also Read | Sri Lotus Developers raises ₹237 crore worth shares via anchor book

According to the circular, the real estate company has issued 1.58 equity shares to 16 funds at ₹150 each, bringing the total fundraising to ₹237 crore.

The company, promoted by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, specializes in real estate development, focusing on the construction of both residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, Maharashtra, particularly in ultra-luxury and luxury redevelopment projects in the western suburbs.

As of June 30, 2025, the company has finished several projects, with 5 ongoing and 11 planned for the future.

Also Read | Sri Lotus Developers IPO opens tomorrow: Check out 10 key things to know

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Wednesday's deals.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Review Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst of Mehta Equities Ltd stated that Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO offers investors an opportunity to invest in a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on the high-growth ultra-luxury and luxury housing segment, with a strong presence in redevelopment projects.

According to Shinde, operating within a fragmented and fiercely competitive market, the company distinguishes itself as a specialized ultra-luxury developer with significant profit margins, even as it enters at a premium valuation. The involvement of prominent investors and Bollywood figures in the pre-IPO placement increases visibility while raising expectations.

“Taking all aspects into account, we advise long-term investors looking for selective exposure to Mumbai’s high-end real estate sector to “SUBSCRIBE” to the Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd IPO,” said Rajan Shinde.

As per SBICAP Securities, the firm intends to increase its footprint in various micro-markets in the southern and central parts of Mumbai, including Nepean Sea Road, Prabhadevi, and the eastern suburbs like Ghatkopar. The company operates on an asset-light model, which contributes to a robust balance sheet and a net debt-free position. Among its competitors, SLDRL achieves the highest EBITDA and PAT margins for FY25. The brokerage advises investors to SUBSCRIBE to the IPO at the specified cut-off price.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Details Sri Lotus Developers IPO consists entirely of a new issuance of shares valued at ₹792 crore, with no component for Offer For Sale (OFS).

The funds raised from this new issuance will be allocated towards investments in its subsidiaries—Richfeel Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Dhyan Projects Pvt Ltd, and Tryksha Real Estate Pvt Ltd—to partially finance the development and construction expenses of its ongoing projects, namely Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be reserved for general corporate purposes.

Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are serving as the lead managers for this public offering.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +44. This indicates Sri Lotus Developers share price were trading at a premium of ₹44 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sri Lotus Developers share price was indicated at ₹194 apiece, which is 29.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹150.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO - Pre-IPO Investors In December, Sri Lotus Developers secured over ₹407 crore by issuing 2.66 crore shares through private placement.

Among the investors, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan bought approximately 6.7 lakh shares for ₹10 crore, while the Shah Rukh Khan Family Trust obtained around 6.75 lakh shares for ₹10.1 crore. Ashish Kacholia acquired 33.33 lakh shares for ₹50 crore.

Among the other prominent investors are Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Tiger Jackie Shroff, Ektaa Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, and Jeetendra, also known as Ravi Amarnath Kapoor.