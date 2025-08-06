Sri Lotus Developers IPO listing date today. GMP, experts indicate decent Dalal Street debut

Sri Lotus Developers Listing: The equity shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd are set to get listed in the Indian stock market today. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) ended on August 1 with strong subscription.

The public offer was open from July 30 to August 1, and the IPO allotment was finalised on August 4. Sri Lotus Developers IPO listing date is today, August 6, Wednesday.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the equity shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Sri Lotus Developers shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Sri Lotus Developers IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today and analysts indicate listing at a decent premium.

Here’s a look at Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today ahead of share listing.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP Sri Lotus Developers shares are witnessing a positive trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP). Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today is ₹30 per share, market observers said. This means that in the grey market, Sri Lotus Developers shares are trading higher by ₹30 than their issue price.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Sri Lotus Developers shares would be ₹180 apiece, which is at a 20% premium to the IPO price of ₹150 per share.

Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS said that Sri Lotus Developers IPO saw exceptional demand which speaks to strong institutional conviction in its luxury real estate model, especially within Mumbai’s high-value redevelopment segment.

“At ₹150 per share, the IPO values the company attractively based on trailing earnings, and the grey market premium of ~ ₹40 points to strong listing potential. Overall, while macro risks remain, Sri Lotus has the fundamentals and demand visibility to justify the hype. It may well surprise on listing day — both in pricing and participation,” said Dasani.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Details The public offer was open from July 30 to August 1, and the IPO allotment was fixed on August 4. Sri Lotus Developers IPO listing date is today, August 6. Sri Lotus Developers shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO price band was set at ₹140 to ₹150 per share. The company raised ₹792 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 5.28 crore equity shares.

The public issue was subscribed 69.14 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The IPO was subscribed 20.28 times in the Retail investors category, and 57.71 times in the Non-Institutional Investors segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 163.90 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the Sri Lotus Developers IPO registrar.